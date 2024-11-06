Election Blowout Special

A few words on the morning after the people finally spoke. The “garbage” folks who work for a living and have been left behind by a ruling class that has other priorities came out in droves to reclaim their country. Only time will reveal if Donald Trump is the man they’ve come to believe he is but his victory is its own assault on selfish elites and media grifters who think they know it all. Legacy broadcast news is revealed as a toothless tiger as indy media, like Joe Rogan’s podcast wield massive influence.

I recorded a few words this morning and will report more on the regular show.

As I write this, Harris still has not made contact with her loyal followers whom she abandoned in a huff overnight when it became clear she was losing. According to those who’ve had the misfortune of working with her, she is a woman vulnerable to her own dark moods and petty tantrums. Like Trump in Butler last July, many are saying that with her resounding defeat, the country has dodged a bullet.

I expect the blob/deep-state, and perhaps the Obama cabal are discussing some trickery to hobble Trump and his team before they even get started but it’s out in the open now. People see it. In fact the world sees it. Is this a new day?

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe