The night before our event in Toronto, I had dinner with Naomi Wolf and the producers behind it. It was great to meet her in person and experience her dynamism first-hand. We reminisced for a few minutes about being two of the earliest dissidents in what felt like a world of C-19 compliance. I had her on the podcast in June of 2021 and liked her very much — not to mention her impressive background and political reversal from Democrat to Conservative. She is a sister in the #truthovertribe movement and for a feminist and former Bill Clinton advisor — that takes courage. Here is the introduction copy from our conversation three and a half years ago.

Special-release interview with author, feminist and freedom campaigner Naomi Wolf, who was just suspended again by Twitter. Her high-profile account questions lockdowns, authoritarian government and public health officials, and their policies, that cause more harm than good. We caught up with Naomi — currently on a road trip across the U.S. with her husband — and discussed her cancellation as well as her concern for countries still in the grip of lockdowns. She fears citizens in Canada and the U.K. are too polite and says their freedoms require sustained, energetic and peaceful pushback.

Naomi and I weren’t even ten minutes into our dinner discussion when she said people must not latch onto heroes, that we must stay clear-headed - never relinquishing our autonomy or critical thinking skills to the powerful who claim to be on our side. I nearly jumped out of my chair given this is the theme of this week’s podcast which was already recorded and just about to drop. I knew our event the following night would be a success — and it was.

Thanks to all of those who came out to see us! I was thrilled to shake so many hands and see so many actual faces of our digital friends committed to critical thinking. My popular “NO” hat even made an appearance on two young lovelies!

The discussion ended with a big question — how DO we, as Canadians, influence politicians once they are elected? Naomi posed this to us and stayed with the audience offering advice and support for citizens feeling beaten down in a country that ends peaceful protests with violence.

As you know, I have some grave concerns about Trump but also elation that he is obliterating the fact-free post-modernism that brought us social/justice as an ideology. It is an Emperor’s New Clothes moment and I’m here for it!

