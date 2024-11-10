NEW POD: JEFFREY TUCKER ON HOW TRUMP'S PEOPLE PULLED IT OFF

One of the privileges of working as an indy journo during COVID times was getting to know people like Jeffrey Tucker. When the coast is clear for future historians to begin their analysis of our swerve into authoritarianism, Jeffrey’s work and that of his Brownstone Institute will offer, perhaps the most accurate and thoughtful roadmap. He is cultured and erudite, not considered the sort who would embrace Donald Trump, he of the golden Trump Tower toilet fixtures and legendarily off-kilter comb-over.

Trump is Vegas while Tucker evokes eons of old money and tennis whites. Oddly, it is Trump who comes from family cash which gives him steroidal levels of bravado. But despite the wealth there is something about Trump that remains Straight Outta Queens. Yes, it was the fancy part but Trump maintains a kind of vulgar, Tony Soprano glamour that somehow feels just right for our times.

Millions of people who did not have much in common culturally with Trump began to see him differently and as they did, the crushing neosocialism that had infected every institution, especially news and academia was revealed.

This CNN clip is a masterclass in how to shut down the speech police — something the election of Trump has given the country full-throated permission to finally do.

After we recorded the show, it was announced that the odious Mike Pompeo is not being considered for a cabinet position. The pushback against him on social media was so strong it got a hashtag trending with some very important voices speaking out, including David Sacks — the millionaire tech investor and host of the influential All-In Pod. Pompeo wanted to have Julian Assange killed, amongst other horrors. Nikki Haley who signed bombs that Israelis would drop on children is also said to be out of the running. Bill Barr is publicly sucking up and I hope the Trump team will decide to give this conniving never-Trumper a wide birth.

I am hearing from American friends that they feel free for the first time in many years and I would describe that renewed hope as the trucker-overpass energy that made so many of us confident we might have a future.

Please leave your comments below. These are historic times!

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe