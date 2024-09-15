Trish talks to two Democrats switching it up over the party’s abandonment of the working class, leanings toward authoritarianism during C-19 and embracing of censorship. Essayist Ann Bauer and New York Public Defender, David Affler compare notes on the Harris/Trump debate and the possibility of ticking the box that says Trump. And Trish on the Tuesday night debate gang-up that puts another arrow into the heart of American journalism. A few words on the Coutts Two sentencing and on a judge’s bewildering logic.

Below the devastating litany of Kamala fibs not called out by the campaign operatives pretending to be neutral journos. Shame on ABC News.

David Affler has since clarified his position further and I’ve posted it below. Happy for nuance, always. He is a smart guy.

My only critique point is that the bullet point for the podcast strongly suggested I had endorsed Trump or said I would vote for him. I listened and it did not change my recollection that I did not. The most I pondered was perhaps if it were to be clear Tump was going to win the Electoral College, it might be better he win the Popular Vote also, because it would force a critical reckoning by the Democrats, beyond the out that it was Madison and Hamilton and southern enslavers doing. I still have concerns centred on the judiciary and Trump’s inability to rein in actual racism (not the Dem nonsense position that everything he supports is racist, homo-transphobic, misogynistic, etc.)

Meanwhile comical memes of dead cats have lightened the mood and given Trump a boost in the polls. The former president must have nine lives…….

Stay critical

Truth over tribe.