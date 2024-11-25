NEW POD: WHAT PUTIN REALLY WANTS

PODCAST GUEST: Prof Gilbert Doctor (Russian Studies)

MONOLOGUE: Trish on Ukraine as the trigger for nuclear war and some important archival voices.

This is a necessary deep dive episode with a Russian studies expert who blows up the propaganda plays aimed at involving the United States and NATO in a war with Putin. President Joe Biden’s providing of ATACMS missiles and permission to fire them into Russia fundamentally changes the nature of the war. Knowing that incoming president Donald Trump has stated that he will bring peace as one of his first priorities, the escalation by Biden is seen by many as a last gasp attempt to support his own failing policy. It is reckless and caused President Vladimir Putin to make clear that this brings the United States and perhaps all NATO members into the circle of co-belligerents — making them targets.

Stop and think about that for a minute. How does one explain such an action? One could argue this is Biden punishing his own country and party because they rejected him. People in DC and Delaware say that behind that folksy, Joe-from-Scranton, workaday schtick lurks a petty man, unliked by most people who get to know him, including Barack Obama. Biden’s close relationship with the ongoing corruption and skullduggery that is the current Ukraine government heavily implies that he is likely not operating solely with his eye on an impossible victory for his beneficiaries in Kyiv.

Hundreds of millions of American dollars have been sloshing around Ukraine without oversight. This scenario of free money for the taking would be tempting for many but we know that the Bidens already had a money train rolling from Kyiv to Delaware. The minute Hunter’s laptop became public, Joe should have been prevented from controlling funds for Ukraine. The truth is we will likely never know what prompted Biden to risk nuclear war for a country that is already lost.

What we can be sure of is that the path we are on was set when Hillary Clinton and the DNC decided scapegoating Russia to save Clinton’s 2016 campaign was a smart move. Wikileaks emails which Assange claims credibly were not hacked but downloaded — exposed her as a cheat on the night of the DNC convention. What to do? Cook up a villain to blame and here it is happening in real time. This was the moment that all friendly relations with Russia would end and a decade of deep state, media enabled sabotage would prevail.

The fake dossier, the election interference fibs, the phoney secret deals between Trump and Putin — all lies born of a coverup stitched together by Clinton who was punishing the man who beat her fair and square.

Clinton’s campaign and everything that followed alienated a nuclear power that might have become an ally. Watch the clip below as her spokesman Robby Mook tells the first big Russian whopper — one that has lead us to the brink of the unthinkable. The horrible, Russia hoax future is seeded, right here in this clip.

As I’ve reported here before — the so-called expert was the CEO of a private company called CrowdStrike. He denied under oath and in private a few years later that he had never found proof of a hack. Putin is off the hook and Mook is barefaced lying here. Meanwhile - it feels like the Cuban Missile crisis 2.0 but with dumber people in charge.

Blessed be the peacemakers.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe