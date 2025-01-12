Trish Wood is Critical
NEWISH POD: DEATH ON THE HIGHWAY
the great Gord Magill on foreign workers, indentured servitude and danger
Trish Wood
Jan 12, 2025
Transcript

Note: Sorry for the lateness of this post; travelling to the country to write, the Trudeau announcement and a huge information surge in the last week have delayed both my thinking and writing. I hope you’ve heard this episode on the other podcast platforms but I also have dropped it here, as usual, but late, so you can comment.

Guest: Trucker and writer, Gord Magill on foreign hiring/dangerous driving/low pay

Monologue: MAGA explodes when its tech bro financiers admit they prefer cheap talent from overseas. And the New Orleans attack followed by the Tesla explosion in front of a Trump property in Vegas expose the weakness underlying our remaining information spaces.

Tomorrow morning I am posting a Substack with this week’s show; Cali fires plus Julius Ruechel on what it means to be Canadian. Don’t miss it and I’m working on an important essay on the dangers of indy media…coming soon.

Find Gord here:

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Notes from Humans who are still On The Road, missives launched from the intersection of trucking, automation, academia, with an eye towards restoring lost agency.

He is fundraising for a major book project here:

Autonomous Truck(er)s
Book Project Announcement and a Major Ask of my Readers.
Greetings and salutations to readers of Autonomous Truck(er)s and listeners of the Voice Of GO(r)D podcast, and if I haven’t said it already, Happy New Year…
Read more
5 days ago · 36 likes · 13 comments · Autonomous Truck(er)s

Do forgive this tardy posting.

Stay critical!

#truthovertribe

