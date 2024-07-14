Wounded Trump and the Ultimate Truth Over Tribe Moment

It finally happened. The overheated, inciting rhetoric of legacy media and the Democrat party nearly got Donald Trump killed. Trish weighs in with a special report from vacation, and lays the blame squarely on the desperate messaging plan launched by Joe Biden’s party machine to convince the public that Trump is the next coming of Hitler. It was only a matter of time. Trish reports what she believes happened and what to look for as this breaking story unfolds. Stay critical.

Please share your ideas below.

#TruthOverTribe