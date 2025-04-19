CBC MELTS DOWN AND SHOWS US WHO THEY ARE VOTING FOR

It was a coincidence that Professor David Betz from Kings College was our guest on this week’s show given that he is predicting civil war in the West. History will note the moment the precursor to this kind of conflict erupted here. It was Thursday, April 17, 2025 — at the party leader’s English debate. (Betz’s thesis deserves attention so I will write separately about it, soon.)

CBC/legacy media inadvertently opened their kimonos, revealing the pathological wizard behind the curtain. Our Mother Corp appears to despise democracy and free speech — as much as its political paymasters do. We’ve known this since about 2016 when they rushed to publish every bit of Russia/hoax nonsense about Donald Trump.

But to have it on full display again is unsettling. I couldn’t believe what I was watching. This disaster burbled onto screens in the form of hysterical security freak-outs and animosity tantrums directed toward indy media, especially Rebel News.

We witnessed a microcosm of our fractured nation and the seething hatred lurking below our genteel surface. Our political/laptop class loathes populism and even mainstream conservatism. And I would add, following the shit-show on Thursday that they despise actual journalism, too. Objectivity robs them of their power.

Just this morning, CBC published a big scoop linking Pierre Poilievre to their new uber-villain, Ezra Levant who has replaced Trump at the top of the CBC shit list. Wow — two Conservatives worked together twenty three years ago.

The story looks like payback for the havoc that ensued on debate night. Not only is Ezra a terrible person, the narrative goes, but Poilievre must be, too because they may have once been close. In 2002.

Watch for a Russia hoax style drumbeat against Poilievre as CBC’s digital assassins fan out across their key boards looking for “dirt”. Their source was the author of a book called Zipper, a very critical look at Poilievre that came out just in time for the election.

For the record, I am critical of Levant’s tactics and approach. Some of it has been a bit of good fun at the expense of legacy media — but he also goes too far so there is legitimate criticism to be made. But for CBC panels to impugn Rebel News as “right wing” which is newspeak for Conservative — while their hosts and guests shape and outright lie to please their Liberal masters — is beyond laughable.

As I illustrate on the podcast the bad vibes started because the Rebel team, comprised of some solid young reporters like Drea Huphrey and the gutsy Alexa Lavoie, asked too many questions during the French debate scrum the night before. But worse, they asked things that hadn’t been pre-approved by the the media cartel. Here is Lavoie on Wednesday night, doing what actual journalists do.

Let me lay out some evidence exposing the dishonest campaign begun by CBC against indy media at the English debate the following night.

This clip, recorded by Alex Zoltan of True North shows the dust up CBC lays at the feet of indy media. This video shows the instigator appears to be a reporter named Stuart Benson from the Hill Times - a cartel-approved publication.

This clip shows how the incident was reported by the CBC panel hosted by David Cochrane including Bob Fife of the Globe and Mail — the hatred of anyone not officially toeing the media-party-line is on full display.

Then later when the scrums for the evening were cancelled, the cartel played it as a security/safety risk, words never used by the debate commissioner who was under fire all day for allowing indy media to participate in Democracy.

Our country is failing. The Liberal party brought us here. Unlike those in highly paid legacy media jobs and their friends in the laptop class — people are struggling and they want discussions beyond how terrible Donald Trump is.

I have offered the prescription to fix this — which is for CBC and the rest to study why ordinary people are so mistrusting of what they do. These media are dying but instead of investigating why — they keep sipping from the poison chalice of their own egos and groupthink.

I don’t like how partisan media has become. And it’s true on both sides. Yes, Rebel News pitches for money constantly but CBC does also in its own way — making sure its elite paymasters are protected.

What a disgusting display. Sad to see reporters I used to admire at CBC embracing lead roles in what has become a performative democracy.

I’ll leave you with something funny that I can’t stop watching. Liberal MP and candidate Mark Gerretsen gets a wam constituent welcome.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe