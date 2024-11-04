Guest: Colonel Douglas Macgreggor

Monologue: The pain of the Trump campaigns’s messaging mishaps

The tragedy of Peanut, the adorable pet squirrel and influencer who died at the hands of New York State bureaucrats, played out before my show record this week. Oddly, I’ve been obsessing about it. In part because I am an animal lover and welcomed a small squirrel colony now living on my balcony, but mostly because the brazen takedown and execution of this innocent creature is a microcosm of our times.

Bureaucracy run amok and cruelty meted out by a judge with the stroke of a pen following a complaint by someone in another state. Peanut was a TikTok hit with his own massive account and millions of followers. Here is his story from the rescue farm’s website run by his owners, the Longos.

Welcome to P'nuts Freedom Farm!

Where Second Chances Thrive

Seven years ago, a tiny, fluffy baby squirrel entered our lives and changed everything. "Peanut the Squirrel" quickly captured hearts and became a household name. Despite being reintroduced to the wild, Peanut faced adversity, losing half of his tail in a severe attack. Without developing essential wildlife instincts, Peanut became an indoor, non-releasable squirrel. Remarkably, Peanut went on to become the first squirrel to amass over 1 million, and then 2 million, followers on TikTok, with a combined social media following of over 3 million.

Thanks to the overwhelming love and support from our dedicated followers, we established "P'nuts Freedom Farm." This sanctuary is a haven where neglected and homeless animals receive a second chance at life.

Join us on this incredible journey as we rescue animals in desperate need of care and provide them with the highest quality of life. At P'nuts Freedom Farm, we believe in transforming lives and creating a future full of hope and compassion for every animal we save.

The backstory is somewhat less wholesome as the owners of Peanut were also running a separate but lucrative Only Fans porn account — which helped to fund their rescue operation in upstate New York.

But the exotic side of this tale doesn’t diminish the horror of Peanut’s capture, along with a raccoon named Fred who was also killed. A swarm of state enforcers invaded the home of Peanut’s owners, kicked them out for five hours and then tore the place apart looking for who-knows-what. The story was broken by the New York Post tabloid and went viral on social media.

Something about the cruelty and pettiness of it captured the world’s attention on the eve of an election that pits Donald’s Trump’s deregulation message against Kamala Harris and the party of Big Government. For C-19 dissidents like me who worried about a possible dog round-up after China began shooting them in the street, Governor Hochul’s hysterical animal-grabbing shock troops sent a shiver down my spine.

The memes that followed may have done more for Donald Trump than his high paying comms team could ever have dreamed, creating a worldwide outcry.

My monologue this week lamented Tony Hinchcliffe’s dumb, racist jokes at the Madison Square Garden Trump rally and raised questions about how he got on the dais and why his copy wasn’t vetted. But as of today, Monday Nov. 4 - the day before the vote, this now seems like old news.

I hope Trump wins. Not because I think he is perfect but because he is not. There are a dozen things about him I could whinge about but the alternative is so much worse. And as I’ve said on the podcast many times — metaphorically, I want to see their heads explode.

Trump has the momentum, but we know they cheat so I am bracing for another American election trauma — lawfare, insecure mail-in ballots and hinkey voting machines.

See you on the other side.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

