NEW POD: PPC MAXIME BERNIER + A POSSIBLE COALITION?

I know some Conservative listeners will be pissed that Maxime Bernier is on the show this week out of fear he will split the vote and that is valid. My thinking is that he is the only leader who actually reflects the views of many Canadians and could hold the key to ending Liberal chaos. Also — Bernier stood firmly against vaccines and COVID-19 policies. I will never dismiss someone who got it right and came to those early demos. I have always known him to be kind and responsive. He deserves a voice.

My monologue unpacks more from Mark Carney’s book plus what the Francophone media think about Carney’s terrible French, and some of the hidden threats that lie under the McKinsey speak he uses in his writings.

UPDATE: Since I recorded this with a critique of Carney’s inflammatory break from the United States — Trump responded publicly with the tone of a tame kitten. This weird response is unpacked in yesterday’s report. Who would have thought?

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

Packing for Ottawa later.

See you there!