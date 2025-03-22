NEW POD: WAS CARNEY BEHIND THE CONVOY BANK ACCOUNT FREEZING?

Whether you were for or against the Freedom Convoy, if you care about the civil rights of Canadians — you were horrified when the bank accounts of protestors and the people who supported them were frozen solid by Canadian banks. It was perhaps the most shocking move by the Trudeau government and incurred the wrath of many observers around the globe. People still can’t believe it actually happened, but it did and now it looks like a person who was likely behind it — instead of being held responsible — is now our prime minister.

I set the cat amongst the pigeons yesterday tweeting out my theory that Mark Carney was involved in the decision to shut protestors and donors out of their accounts. The past two weeks of deep-diving his background created a kind of subconscious but fact-driven crackling insight that hit me like a ton of bricks.

An old Globe and Mail editorial Carney published on February 7, 2022 — the second week of the Ottawa protest is brimming with disdain and dishonesty. It reveals a lot about a candidate whom I personally fear deeply — should he get a mandate.

Remember as you read: Carney had been an internationally connected banker who was advising Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister Chrystia Freeland. Did he use his influence to get the banks to play along? Was it his idea in the first place? The following are the words of Mark Carney, our current Prime Minister about a week before the punishments were meted out. It was a warning but now reads like a confession.

Those who are still helping to extend this occupation must be identified and punished to the full force of the law. Drawing the line means choking off the money that financed this occupation. Again, many Canadians who were amongst the initial donors were likely well meaning. Perhaps they were unaware of the convoy’s stated objectives, or – like many in positions of authority in Ottawa – they didn’t take them seriously. Perhaps all they wanted was a new COVID-19 policy with fewer restrictions. But by now anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition. Foreign funders of an insurrection interfered in our domestic affairs from the start. Canadian authorities should take every step within the law to identify and thoroughly punish them. The involvement of foreign governments and any officials connected to them should be identified, exposed and addressed.

Note: There was no evidence for sedition as testified to by a David Vigneault, head of CSIS at the Public Order Emergencies Commission.

This is how the financial attack on the convoy and its supporters was described by the CBC.

Using powers granted under the Emergencies Act, the federal government has directed banks and other financial institutions to stop doing business with people associated with the anti-vaccine mandate convoy occupying the nation's capital. According to the regulations published late Tuesday, financial institutions are required to monitor and halt all transactions that funnel money to demonstrators — a measure designed to cut off funding to a well-financed protest that has taken over large swaths of Ottawa's downtown core.

What new powers do the banks have under the Emergencies Act?

The government's new directive, called the "emergency economic measures order," goes beyond asking banks to simply stop transferring funds to protest organizers. The government wants banks to stop doing business with some people altogether. The order says that banks and other financial entities (like credit unions, co-ops, loan companies, trusts and cryptocurrency platforms) must stop "providing any financial or related services" to people associated with the protests — a move that will result in frozen accounts, stranded money and cancelled credit cards.

Carney is the godfather of Freeland’s child and the most inside of Liberal insiders. Do you think she wouldn’t have consulted him? People need to understand they might be electing a man who could wield the power of the state by stripping people of their rights. Now connect this to his net-zero fanaticism and we can portend a bleak future for this country.

Earlier this month, Carney vowed that he will use “emergency powers” to implement his climate plans. When he says “build the economy” he means his “net-zero economy” which in his own book says would “strand” various industries, tanking further our economy.

Notice how he throws our newest boogey man “America” in at the end to appease the voters Liberals have primed to hate Trump.

Another clue is that someone convinced Stripe, the Irish payment processing behemoth that customers hate but tech bros love — to freeze payouts of the Adopt-a-Trucker and Freedom Convoy 2022 accounts. Guess who sits on the board? Mark Carney. Did Stripe merely stumble upon the court decision mentioned below? Or were they tipped off by a friendly board member? Yesterday, an X account tweeted more evidence into my timeline.

Meanwhile, even more dangerous than Carney himself are some of his followers, our fellow Canadians who smeared feces on a statue of Wayne Gretzky in Edmonton. The Great One is friends with Trump and that is not allowed - regardless of your contributions to this country. In the United States, their hysterical brethren are burning Tesla’s because they don’t like Elon Musk. He is Trump adjacent, just like Gretzky and they must pay.

I realized when I heard this sad tale that there is a segment of Canadians so brainwashed, anything could happen — and they would cheer. There are many historical precedents for this and none of them end well. Especially when governed by a prime minister whose loyalty is to Europe, net-zero and Greta Thunberg.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

Written by Mark Carney and published in the Globe and Mail on March 7- 2022.

In our capital city, many people have been terrorized for more than a week. Women fleeing abuse have been harassed. Many elderly have been too afraid to venture outside their homes for groceries. Families have been deprived of sleep for days on end by the constant barrage of 100 decibel noise. Control over the city’s downtown core, which includes the Parliamentary Precinct, was ceded by the police and taken over by what the chair of the Police Services Board describes as an “insurrection.”

Canadians can be forgiven if they thought this would never happen in Ottawa.

The goals of the leadership of the so-called freedom convoy were clear from the start: to remove from power the government that Canadians elected less than six months ago. Their blatant treachery was dismissed as comic, which meant many didn’t take them as seriously as they should have. Certainly not our public safety authorities, whose negotiations facilitated the convoy’s entry into the heart of our capital and have watched as its dangerous infrastructure has been steadily reinforced – a policy of engagement that has amounted to a reality of appeasement.

On the first weekend, many Canadians who joined the demonstrations undoubtedly had peaceful objectives. Tired as we all are with unprecedented disruptions that we’ve all endured over the past two years, it’s understandable that many would want to come to Ottawa to protest. It’s a free country, and everyone should be able to express their opinions free of interference from the state, just as the press should be able to report without fear of harassment or intimidation.

But now in its second week, no one should have any doubt. This is sedition. That’s a word I never thought I’d use in Canada. It means “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.”

On Sunday, authorities began to draw the line. Declaring a state of emergencywas the right thing to do.

From now on, those who are occupying the downtown of our country’s capitalshould be in no doubt. They are no longer simply advocating a different strategy to end COVID-19. They are not patriots. This is not about “restoring freedom” but beginning anarchy. This isn’t getting carried away at a rally. It’s not a rush of blood to the head. It’s deliberate and calculated, and because of that, they must know that from now on, there will be consequences for their actions.

The police had been reluctant to enforce the most basic bylaws. But these “infractions” – the constant blaring of horns at all hours, the harassment of people, the culture of fear – have been making residents’ lives hell, will bankrupt our businesses, and if left unchecked, would help achieve the convoy’s goal of undermining our democracy and the rule of law.

Those who are still helping to extend this occupation must be identified and punished to the full force of the law.

Drawing the line means choking off the money that financed this occupation. Again, many Canadians who were amongst the initial donors were likely well meaning. Perhaps they were unaware of the convoy’s stated objectives, or – like many in positions of authority in Ottawa – they didn’t take them seriously. Perhaps all they wanted was a new COVID-19 policy with fewer restrictions.

But by now anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition. Foreign funders of an insurrection interfered in our domestic affairs from the start. Canadian authorities should take every step within the law to identify and thoroughly punish them. The involvement of foreign governments and any officials connected to them should be identified, exposed and addressed.

I know from experience that crises don’t end by themselves. You can’t spin your way out of failure. You must recognize the scale of the challenge, devise a clear plan and then implement it methodically and deliberately. Your determination to do so can never be in doubt. Then and only then can order be restored. In this case, that means enforcing the law and following the money. Individuals must be held responsible for their lawlessness and those who financed their actions must be dissuaded from ever doing so again.

Our Constitution is based on peace, order and good government. We must live up to this founding principle in order to protect all our freedoms.