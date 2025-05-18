VIDEO POD: SACRIFICE OF THOSE WHO WITNESS PLUS OSTRICHES GET THE CONVOY TREATMENT

00:10 opening and monologue on Carney’s missing budget and Nova Scotia’s missing kids.

21:27 interview with Ken Drysdale of the NCI

1:30:23 ostrich farm update interview with Karen Esperson (video from BC is distorted)

1:55:30 James Comey does it again — the ultimate deep state actor Don’t ever think there aren’t good Canadians. I was reminded of this just at the time I needed it most. Ken Drysdale who helped the lead the National Citizens Inquiry laid it all on the line by participating in perhaps the most ambitious citizen undertaking in the history of out country. The work of the NCI has been to step in, to witness to mark for history this point in Canada’s life.

Post COVID-19 and in a sense, post democratic: the media and government have been failing us for at least ten years, and that includes all media and political parties. The release of the NCI’s latest report, which focusses on our children, exposes the breath and depth of the abdication — our kids are in trouble. And not just from COVID-19 hysteria, school closures and mental health issues that have attended those foolish responses but also the post-modernism takeover of various curricula and parents’ inability to affect change.

I’ve brought Karen Esperson from Universal Ostrich Farms in to update with some good news and to answer a few questions about the farm itself, burbling up on social media — which I am beginning to loathe and am working to find away to avoid as much as possible. There have been some unkind things said about the farm, because it used to produce meat which given that it is a farm, is no surprise. That was years ago and now they are a research facility which we discussed with Katie Persitney but not in huge detail because the how and when of the cull seemed more important to me. So I’ve brought Katie’s mother, Karen Esperson in to elaborate and deal with some of the chatter.

Viva Frei is following the story and it appears Rebel has a team out there lead by Drea Humphrey, whom I like and Rebel has a website, asking for money (of course). That might be a good place to follow for the day-to-day, especially if anything happens.

Meanwhile, a far-left publication (snark) out of BC has decided that everyone who cares about the ostriches is “far-right” — of course, and that the protestors who are gathering there are convoy-adjacent. But that is the playbook isn’t it. Tyee isn’t criticizing CFIA for what its doing but rather going after the people who are upset that it is happening. Yes, there are some foolish social media posts but is that where the focus should be?

Ms St. Denis’ reporting on the actual case isn’t terrible but she frames it as an extremist threat right off the top. Why?

Her expert on far-right extremsim isn’t named in either the article or on his own own website but the Tyee quotes extensively - including lumping-in Bobby Kennedy.

Here is a gem about people who objected to wearing pointless masks and taking discredited vaccines during COVID-19 posted to Unmask’s the Right’s front page. No science, just smears. It would be funny were it not so dangerous.

The is the source for her story. No names. No funding source for Unmask the Right. Just garbage. Imagine ever quoting these people. Especially given how roundly debunked this thinking was by police and government officials during the POEC.

Also on the front page of UTR.

All because a hard-working Canadian family is trying to save their beloved flock. This is the playbook. Having said that, I do wish the social media commentators saying stupid inflammatory things would stop and I pray everybody out at the farm stays peaceful.

This kind of reporting from the Tyee will likely allow the government to raise the stakes considerably. And it won’t be pretty. This is a federal agency. Mark Carney who brooks no descent is now the prime minister. A few rounds of Give Peace a Chance might be called for. Let me know what you think below.

According to the CBC, even BC’s lefty premier is not happy with the cull order. Does that make him “far-right”. Media dirty tricks on full display.

B.C. Premier David Eby says he is frustrated that the federal Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is refusing to revisit a decision to have a herd of nearly 400 ostriches living in southeastern B.C. killed over fears of avian flu.

As promised, here is my appearance on Merit TV - talking about the missing Sullivan children in Nova Scotia.

