VIDEO POD: THE BIG LIE IS EVERYWHERE

No Guest:

4:28 monologue on the downplaying of elder wisdom

13:50 Gaza in the context of Biden dementia

18:40 Gaza starvation

40:40 Biden claims on video to have witnessed something that didn’t occur

54:40 vaccine injuries cover-up

1:05:08 deep diving Epstein death with video

I think it has only happened three times in the five years I’ve been doing the podcast. My producer and I, set up and waiting for a guest who doesn’t show and makes no effort to communicate to us. We record and drop the audio version on Fridays for purposes of being current, so a no-show guest is a slight catastrophe. The only one I will name is Dave Rubin, who kept us waiting for 90 minutes, only to have an assistant tells us he couldn’t make it. We are pretty forgiving around here but that one played out badly. We did the interview a few weeks later and all was well although I admit to being somewhat underwhelmed.

This week it meant I had to do a bit of a scramble. I pulled together some tape to illustrate what I’ve been reading and thinking. This episode is what we used to call a talk and tape.

Gaza has been on my mind. Mark Carney, along with Macron and Starmer condemned Israel’s crossing of many red lines. And word is that world leaders and diplomats are worrying about their own legal jeopardy for enabling the virtual wipe-out of Gazans — which has been on-going for nearly two years. In Britain, even Tory members are making speeches imploring that Netanyahu be stopped. And Ehud Barack, a former Israeli prime minister is accusing him of keeping the violence going in order to prevent having to face the corruption criminal case that was upon him in the weeks leading up to October 7.

No matter which side of this you are on, speaking up only when it is culturally safe to do so is cowardly.

I play a clip of clearly cognitively impaired Joe Biden back in 2023 — claiming he saw a video of the beheading of babies by Hamas. This event never happened. There is no picture or videotape. Was Biden lying or so demented that he believed he’d seen something that he hadn’t? This particular piece of hasbara was used to impugn the humanness of all Palestinians. And it worked.

Perhaps different American leadership post October 7th might have forced a more rational outcome for all. Terrifying to think that a man in Biden’s condition was anywhere near foreign policy or the nukes button but there you have it. Anthony Blinken was running Israel/Gaza policy without much oversight. He has a record for brutal and misbegotten war policy that puts him close to, if not directly into the neocon framework — depending on how you define that word. He is certainly an interventionist. He never met a conflict he didn’t like.

Iraq War Support: Blinken advocated for the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq while serving as Democratic staff director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (2002–2008)

Libya and Syria: Blinken supported the 2011 U.S.-backed intervention in Libya, which led to Gaddafi’s overthrow but destabilized the country, resulting in ongoing conflict and open-air slave markets. He also argued that U.S. policy in Syria failed due to insufficient force, advocating for deeper involvement in a multi-sided civil war, a stance critics liken to neoconservative calls for military escalation.

Yemen: Early in the Obama administration, Blinken backed U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which caused a humanitarian crisis. This aligns with neoconservative tendencies to prioritize strategic alliances (e.g., with Saudi Arabia) over restraint.

The bombing continues, day after day. Dozens and sometimes hundreds killed. Famine is truly underway and children are dying of hunger now. Why did it go so far? One answer is that the leader of the so-called free-world was incapacitated. The media is captured and it was risky for anyone to speak out. So they didn’t. It’s a sad, old world.

As I said on the show, I am fending off an aggressive and very pissed off person who was banned from here but took the time to send me a sketchy email. Ironically, I haven’t written much about Gaza lately.

I didn’t talk about the big birds on the show this week but the Universal Ostrich Farm story continues. I can’t be there but Drea Humphrey from Rebel and Mocha Bezirgan are and they can take it from here. You can see Mocha’s reporting on his X feed.

A couple of the birds have been reported shot and killed, perhaps by drones but the story is unclear. There are many, many people there supporting the farm. The crowd is growing and I’m hoping everyone keeps it cool if the CFIA shows up to cull.

The story is getting worldwide attention, including from Bobby Kennedy who sent a note imploring CFIA to rethink the cull order.

Stayed tuned for a Wednesday update and I’ll be posting here if anything big breaks in between.

Stay critical.

