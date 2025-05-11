VIDEO POD: TIME RUNS DOWN FOR 400 OSTRICHES ON A BC FARM

00:00 opening monologue, seeing Mark Carney through the bias of an inkblot test

11:56: interview with Katie Pasitney from Universal Ostrich Farms

1:17:56 video of Geronimo, the alpaca captured and later euthanized

I am an animal lover. You probably know that by now but I am also pragmatic and don’t oppose humane killing when it’s for good reason. But what could happen at Universal Ostrich Farms in rural British Columbia is neither: not for a good reason nor humane.

The echoes of COVID-10 public health cruelty, stupidity and overreach ring loudly inside this story which is getting a lot of attention around the world. Farmers and animal lovers are holding their breath as we await the outcome of a legal proceeding that will allow the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to destroy or cull the birds — almost instantly from the time the decision comes down. As soon as tomorrow.

It will be an historic act of animal cruelty as there seems to be no provision even for a humane approach. The birds will be terrified and fully aware of their upcoming fate as the killers move around the farm property.

The family who owns the farm has done everything right — fighting tooth and nail against a faceless, undemocratic bureaucracy that wields power like public health did during COVID-19. Totally and without remorse. The farmers have given dozens of interviews and have loaded their property with supporters who will film the carnage should it come. They are in court and in the media but also hunkering down for a possible event that will destroy the farm, their mental health and represent a flex by the federal government and Big Pharma.

They intend to roll video on the enormous kill event capturing all four hundred birds if they can. It will likely be bloody, horrific and yet another stain on this country as the world watches in horror — should CFIA not be stopped in the next few days.

This is another showdown over natural immunity, actual science and who knows best. You’ll have those questions answered by Katie Pasitney in this week’s show. But it is also about unchecked power against average Canadians who build things only to have them wrecked like a Lego tower by their government. Heartless and foolhardy.

The level of psychic trauma for the people who own the family-run, generational operation will be off the charts and we learned in the interview that they were referred to psychiatric counselling by CFIA based on what might be coming.

Here is a breakdown of the issues raised by this story from a SS written by Connie Shields who lists clearly the unchecked power at play here.

Why This Matters to Everyone — Not Just Farmers

This hearing is about how far unelected bureaucrats can go, even without clear legal authority. If CFIA wins, they’ll have the precedent to:

Destroy livestock based on suspicion, not scientific confirmation.

Deny farmers the right to independent testing

Refuse to recognize the legal right to treat or defend one’s animals.

Exert unaccountable power over all animal agriculture in Canada including food sovereignty, biosecurity, and pandemic controls.

This is about much more than ostriches.

It’s about whether we the people can stand up to bureaucratic overreach, or whether our silence gives them the power to rewrite law by enforcement.

Here is the website for Universal Ostrich Farms.

Here is their Save the Ostriches page. (donation links here)

Here is a piece by Byram Bridle on the natural immunity issue.

Correction - the new Pope is not a Jesuit but an Augustinian.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, is a member of the Augustinian religious order.

