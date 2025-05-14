VIDEO UPDATE: ON THE SCENE WITH KATIE PASITNEY AND HER OSTRICHES AFTER BAD NEWS YESTERDAY

It is the worst kind of limbo for this family farm in British Columbia. They’ve lost their legal challenge. The cull of their ostrich flock can happen at any moment but it didn’t happen yesterday so now they wait. Only a miracle can stop what’s coming.

From the decision as reported by CBC.

Though Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn wrote that he has "considerable sympathy" for the farmers, he also found that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) ordered the cull after following proper procedure and its mandate to attempt to stop the spread of the deadly bird virus. "Personal losses must be weighed against the broader public interest in protecting public health and maintaining trade stability," Zinn wrote in his ruling. "Avian influenza is a virus capable of causing serious harm to both animals and humans, with significant implications for Canada's poultry businesses and international trade status. To combat threats like this virus, Parliament has authorized the CFIA to act decisively, making swift decisions with far-reaching consequences, often under conditions of scientific uncertainty."

This story has captured so many people who held dissident opinions during COVID-19. The arbitrariness of the decision. The helplessness of the farmers. The idea that this kind of cruelty is perpetrated by government rings a bell for many. And the loss in court and deference to the science bureaucrats.

"Courts must also respect the demonstrated scientific and technical expertise of administrative agencies," the judgment says. "When Parliament leaves technical or scientific assessments to specialized administrative bodies, it signals that those bodies, not the courts, are best positioned to make judgments on complex, expertise-driven matters."

These birds don’t fly. They are not meat. They have natural immunity. And for what it’s worth, they are loved. As for the humans involved — as we said in our Friday podcast, this event will inflict lasting psychological trauma on the family who owns Universal Ostrich Farms.

But as they say — it is for the greater good. Perhaps the most ominous phrase in modern times.

Media is paying attention. Pressure is somewhat building after the loss yesterday. No talk of a reprieve or what that might look like. But the birds are still alive this morning. We will be tracking this story closely.

The farm has been ordered to pay 15 thousand dollars to the CFIA for its legal costs.

