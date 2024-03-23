Martin Kulldorff Leaves Harvard

Our guest, Martin Kulldorff, was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School from 2003 up until 2024 when he was suddenly dismissed. He explains his Harvard career, the price of truth, and how he is moving forward in his new life. And just as Trish was celebrating Candace Owens’ courage on Gaza, Owens is fired from The Daily Wire by Ben Shapiro. Plus, a new film further debunks dangerous atrocity propaganda, and we brace for the blowback.
Mar 23, 2024
