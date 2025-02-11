Let me declare myself. I am an Audrey Hepburn fanatic. Not only was she stylish and beautiful in the old-fashioned, understated way — the opposite of today’s vulgar displays — she also worked her tiny butt off for starving children. Even through late- stage cancer, she was hopping UNICEF aircraft all over Africa to preach the most pure of messages — we must save the world’s starving children. I will cosign her work forever. Here she is at the UN.

She is the opposite of the fake Meghan Markle-types who use Instagrammable “good deeds” to burnish their own public profiles. Markle’s own World Vision tours were photographic and felt empty. She snagged her prince who’d obviously been looking for someone like his mother but now the tough slog of child poverty advocacy has given way to the pair’s tone-deaf disaster tourism and cringey hug-a-thons.

Cynical me says Markle’s days cosplaying Hepburn and Princess Diana were paving the way for a successful ensnaring of the prince she claimed she’d never really heard of.

Like Markle’s cynical ploy, good works today exist primarily as offshoots of political and ideological gamesmanship. Compare the purity of Hepburn’s message with the obfuscating responses of President Obama’s legacy to the world, Samantha Power, who ran USAID from 2021-2025 following her appointment by Joe Biden. The video below is from a year ago and Rand Paul is working desperately hard to extract information from a bureaucrat who thinks she is above it all.

I enjoyed my interview with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Her story about being undermined by the “blob” that is the UK version of the deep state is a solid warning for all politicians whose views don’t line up with the permanent bureaucracy.

I enjoyed her takes on the world, her commentary on the real Mark Carney, former head of the Bank of England and best of all, her meeting with Queen Elizabeth that happened just two days before the longest serving monarch died of bone cancer

Back from the lakehouse and not happy about it. Toronto is a struggle but I must be here for now so….

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe