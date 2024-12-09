NEW POD: EXCAVATING THE HORRORS OF GENDER MEDICINE

Guest: Exulansic

Monologue: Is gender madness coming to an end? And big victories for women in Alberta.

I hope the show this week wasn’t too grim in its explicit detail about what we are really talking about when we say “gender medicine”. If you want to understand more then follow Exulansic on Substack and dive into some of her videos capturing the malpractice that attends many of these surgeries. Why does this matter? Because governments around the world embraced this dangerous ideology and failed medical model without much scrutiny — merely because of pressure groups shouting accusations of transphobia at anyone who asked questions.

JK Rowling, Exulansic herself and many others suffered terrible threats and doxxing by the same so-called advocates pushing what can only be described as surgery fuelled by greed and mass hysteria. The guardrails were removed by the very bodies that should be monitoring outcomes. Television shows like I Am Jazz made having male genitalia carved from teenagers a cool new thing — even though Jazz himself seems not to be doing well at all.

Exulansic has created remarkable historical record of a time that will soon be relegated to the dustbin of horrific medical mistakes, like lobotomies and bloodletting. I don’t know how she stays sane.

Please comment below.

I am filing a separate piece this morning on Syria that I hope helps explain the moral and strategic failings of what happened over the weekend.

Please comment here on Exulansic and on Syria in the piece coming later this morning.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

Share