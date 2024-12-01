NEW POD: MY FIRST INTERVIEW WITH JAY BHATTACHARYA - OCTOBER 2020

Dr. B in a Trish Wood is Critical, We the Fringe cap.

Listening to our first interview with Jay flooded me with both sadness and pride. Obviously, hearing his early public outlines of the case for focused protection which made perfect sense — plus my own enthusiasm that the plan might be welcomed by public health both here in Canada and in other lockdown nations — represents a time when I still believed competent people were at least quasi in charge.

Four years of PH edicts wielded like weapons of mass destruction reshaped our democracies, our trust in media and exposed the government and academic experts who blew it as if drunks at the craps table. Doubling down on losing bets and hoping their luck will change is not a good strategy. Even so, like a codependent spouse, governments and media enabled the worst instincts of public health, as it vociferously rejected the Great Barrington Declaration.

Anyone who listened to our podcasts over the years knows about Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins plot to destroy GBD before it could gain traction in legacy media. In emails that illuminated how shady are the DC Cathedrals of Science we learned that Fauci and Collins preferred smears to honest debate

Now, Jay Bhattacharya, one of the dissident doctors they tried to destroy will be heading the very DC institute from which they launched their cruel salvos.

I tell the story of my first encounters with Jay and Martin — on the podcast this week. I scoped them out to a hotel in DC where they were staying while there for clandestine meetings with HHS. Scott Atlas arranged it and the reception was positive but for reasons I never understood, Trump wouldn’t publicly engage. Martin answered his cell phone from the restaurant in the lobby that morning and since then I have grown to like and admire them both.

And of course we’ve got a banger with Scott Horton about his new book called Provoked and we spend some time on his debate last week with Niall Ferguson, an esteemed British/American “historian” who makes the globalists and Neocons swoon with his reckless and well-born justifications for misbegotten foreign violence lead by America. Below is the debate we are referring to. Scott is visibly upset and in my view, he should be.

It was hosted by the Hoover Institute — a think tank that serves up some interesting right-of-centre content including Scott Atlas, Jay Bhattacharya and Victor Davis Hanson, whom I’ve admired.

On a personal note, as war and mounting civilian deaths spread around the world, I am losing patience with clever takes by well-paid military experts who have no skin in the game. They aren’t forced to live with the consequences of their cleverly-stated proclamations. They are protected from their mistakes. They are welcome in polite society despite condemning millions to death while pontificating on the evening “news” or in cushy auditoriums, surrounded by like-minded sycophants.

We were too early to catch Syria in our show this week but it is yet another stage the same belligerent players are now holding hostage, even as they are protected by legacy media and many of the big brains on the foreign policy talking-heads circuit. Horton also wrote a book about Syria and I’ve screenshotted for you a brief summary. We need scorecards now to differentiate between the good guys, the bad guys and the really bad guys. The odious John Brennen and Barrack Obama were pushing a lie. This from Horton’s last book: Enough Already: Time to End the War On Terrorism

Do consider our merch store this season and the We the Fringe hat in celebration of both the GBD and our Freedom Convoy. The NO. cap has been a popular choice and stands the test of time. Truth over Tribe is my new favourite.

Stay critical.

To our American listeners- Happy Thanksgiving!