BROKEN COUNTRY, BROKEN FOOT
and the most important interview this year.
23 hrs ago
Trish Wood
THIS BOOT IS MADE FOR LIMPING
A DOG, A FALL AND A BREAK
Apr 5
Trish Wood
March 2024
EXTRA: BALTIMORE BRIDGE HORROR FROM A NAVY SEAL DIVER AND SKIPPER
and the ugly Andrew Huberman smear
Mar 26
Trish Wood
Martin Kulldorff Leaves Harvard
Why did Harvard Medical School's former professor of medicine have to go?
Mar 23
Trish Wood
2:13:55
A PERSONAL CONFESSION FROM ME TO YOU
do not underestimate what was done to us during Covid.
Mar 22
Trish Wood
VIDEO PODCAST: IS THIS THE END OF THE MONARCHY
and the media who protect it?
Mar 20
Trish Wood
SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS HOW CAPTURED PROFESSIONALS CONVINCE KIDS THEY ARE TRANS
social workers and psyche professionals have done it before
Mar 13
Trish Wood
FREE SPEECH SPECIAL WITH JOHN CARPAY
Recorded yesterday....with a call to action.
Mar 7
Trish Wood
FREE SPEECH IS ENDING FAST
with some of its scariest opponents hiding in plain sight
Mar 5
Trish Wood
February 2024
WE MUST HAVE ANSWERS: CANADIAN DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT
QUESTIONS FOR INDY JOURNOS THAT COULD BRING DOWN THE GOVERNMENT
Feb 24
Trish Wood
SEX CRIMES, LAWFARE AND YOU
Updates from the road.....
Feb 17
Trish Wood
Shaun Rickard & Karl Harrison: Looking Back at an Important Vaccine Lawsuit and the Emergencies Act
Those who fought the travel mandates, and the Prime Minister’s divisive actions.
Feb 16
Trish Wood
1:47:42
