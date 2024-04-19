Trish Wood is Critical

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
BROKEN COUNTRY, BROKEN FOOT
and the most important interview this year.
  
Trish Wood
27
THIS BOOT IS MADE FOR LIMPING
A DOG, A FALL AND A BREAK
  
Trish Wood
159

March 2024

EXTRA: BALTIMORE BRIDGE HORROR FROM A NAVY SEAL DIVER AND SKIPPER
and the ugly Andrew Huberman smear
  
Trish Wood
40
Martin Kulldorff Leaves Harvard
Why did Harvard Medical School's former professor of medicine have to go?
  
Trish Wood
2:13:55
52
A PERSONAL CONFESSION FROM ME TO YOU
do not underestimate what was done to us during Covid.
  
Trish Wood
341
VIDEO PODCAST: IS THIS THE END OF THE MONARCHY
and the media who protect it?
  
Trish Wood
86
SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS HOW CAPTURED PROFESSIONALS CONVINCE KIDS THEY ARE TRANS
social workers and psyche professionals have done it before
  
Trish Wood
49
FREE SPEECH SPECIAL WITH JOHN CARPAY
Recorded yesterday....with a call to action.
  
Trish Wood
44
FREE SPEECH IS ENDING FAST
with some of its scariest opponents hiding in plain sight
  
Trish Wood
121

February 2024

WE MUST HAVE ANSWERS: CANADIAN DEMOCRACY DEPENDS ON IT
QUESTIONS FOR INDY JOURNOS THAT COULD BRING DOWN THE GOVERNMENT
  
Trish Wood
65
SEX CRIMES, LAWFARE AND YOU
Updates from the road.....
  
Trish Wood
27
Shaun Rickard & Karl Harrison: Looking Back at an Important Vaccine Lawsuit and the Emergencies Act
Those who fought the travel mandates, and the Prime Minister’s divisive actions.
  
Trish Wood
1:47:42
32
© 2024 Trish Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture